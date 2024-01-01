5,000 Moldovan leus to Guernsey pounds
Convert MDL to GGP at the real exchange rate
MDL to GGP conversion chart
1 MDL = 0.04341 GGP
0
|1 MDL to GGP
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0439
|0.0441
|Low
|0.0430
|0.0429
|Average
|0.0434
|0.0435
|Change
|0.11%
|-1.05%
1 MDL to GGP stats
The performance of MDL to GGP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0439 and a 30 day low of 0.0430. This means the 30 day average was 0.0434. The change for MDL to GGP was 0.11.
The performance of MDL to GGP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0441 and a 90 day low of 0.0429. This means the 90 day average was 0.0435. The change for MDL to GGP was -1.05.
|Conversion rates Guernsey pound / Moldovan Leu
|1 GGP
|23.03630 MDL
|5 GGP
|115.18150 MDL
|10 GGP
|230.36300 MDL
|20 GGP
|460.72600 MDL
|50 GGP
|1,151.81500 MDL
|100 GGP
|2,303.63000 MDL
|250 GGP
|5,759.07500 MDL
|500 GGP
|11,518.15000 MDL
|1000 GGP
|23,036.30000 MDL
|2000 GGP
|46,072.60000 MDL
|5000 GGP
|115,181.50000 MDL
|10000 GGP
|230,363.00000 MDL