1 Kazakhstani tenge to Myanmar kyats

Convert KZT to MMK at the real exchange rate

1 kzt
4.67 mmk

1.00000 KZT = 4.67430 MMK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:53
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551751.0777589.46731.453781.649830.9482318.3825
1 GBP1.1693511.2604104.631.700151.929431.1088121.4979
1 USD0.927850.793399183.0131.34891.530810.8803517.0564
1 INR0.01117730.009557530.012046310.01624930.01844060.0106050.205467

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to Myanmar kyats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MMK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to MMK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kazakhstani tenge

KZT to USD

KZT to CAD

KZT to SGD

KZT to ZAR

KZT to EUR

KZT to GBP

KZT to NZD

KZT to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Myanma Kyat
1 KZT4.67430 MMK
5 KZT23.37150 MMK
10 KZT46.74300 MMK
20 KZT93.48600 MMK
50 KZT233.71500 MMK
100 KZT467.43000 MMK
250 KZT1168.57500 MMK
500 KZT2337.15000 MMK
1000 KZT4674.30000 MMK
2000 KZT9348.60000 MMK
5000 KZT23371.50000 MMK
10000 KZT46743.00000 MMK
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 MMK0.21394 KZT
5 MMK1.06968 KZT
10 MMK2.13936 KZT
20 MMK4.27872 KZT
50 MMK10.69680 KZT
100 MMK21.39360 KZT
250 MMK53.48400 KZT
500 MMK106.96800 KZT
1000 MMK213.93600 KZT
2000 MMK427.87200 KZT
5000 MMK1069.68000 KZT
10000 MMK2139.36000 KZT