10 thousand Kazakhstani tenges to Jersey pounds

Convert KZT to JEP at the real exchange rate

10,000 kzt
17.65 jep

1.00000 KZT = 0.00176 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPNZDAUD
1 USD11.34861.3470518.88380.927550.7931161.632121.53104
1 CAD0.7415110.99885114.00250.6877930.5881031.210231.13528
1 SGD0.7423631.00115114.01860.6885840.588781.211631.13659
1 ZAR0.05295560.07141570.071333610.04911920.04199980.08642960.081077

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to Jersey pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JEP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to JEP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kazakhstani tenges

KZT to USD

KZT to CAD

KZT to SGD

KZT to ZAR

KZT to EUR

KZT to GBP

KZT to NZD

KZT to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Jersey pound
1 KZT0.00176 JEP
5 KZT0.00882 JEP
10 KZT0.01765 JEP
20 KZT0.03530 JEP
50 KZT0.08824 JEP
100 KZT0.17648 JEP
250 KZT0.44121 JEP
500 KZT0.88241 JEP
1000 KZT1.76482 JEP
2000 KZT3.52964 JEP
5000 KZT8.82410 JEP
10000 KZT17.64820 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 JEP566.63000 KZT
5 JEP2833.15000 KZT
10 JEP5666.30000 KZT
20 JEP11332.60000 KZT
50 JEP28331.50000 KZT
100 JEP56663.00000 KZT
250 JEP141657.50000 KZT
500 JEP283315.00000 KZT
1000 JEP566630.00000 KZT
2000 JEP1133260.00000 KZT
5000 JEP2833150.00000 KZT
10000 JEP5666300.00000 KZT