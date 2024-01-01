1 thousand Jersey pounds to Kazakhstani tenges

Convert JEP to KZT at the real exchange rate

1,000 jep
608,442 kzt

£1.000 JEP = ₸608.4 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

JEP to KZT conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 JEP to KZTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High619.8400619.8400
Low604.8560549.5890
Average612.8188586.1908
Change-0.95%10.13%
View full history

1 JEP to KZT stats

The performance of JEP to KZT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 619.8400 and a 30 day low of 604.8560. This means the 30 day average was 612.8188. The change for JEP to KZT was -0.95.

The performance of JEP to KZT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 619.8400 and a 90 day low of 549.5890. This means the 90 day average was 586.1908. The change for JEP to KZT was 10.13.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jersey pounds to Kazakhstani tenges

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JEP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KZT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JEP to KZT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jersey pounds

JEP to USD

JEP to EUR

JEP to GBP

JEP to INR

JEP to JPY

JEP to RUB

JEP to AUD

JEP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 JEP608.44200 KZT
5 JEP3,042.21000 KZT
10 JEP6,084.42000 KZT
20 JEP12,168.84000 KZT
50 JEP30,422.10000 KZT
100 JEP60,844.20000 KZT
250 JEP152,110.50000 KZT
500 JEP304,221.00000 KZT
1000 JEP608,442.00000 KZT
2000 JEP1,216,884.00000 KZT
5000 JEP3,042,210.00000 KZT
10000 JEP6,084,420.00000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Jersey pound
1 KZT0.00164 JEP
5 KZT0.00822 JEP
10 KZT0.01644 JEP
20 KZT0.03287 JEP
50 KZT0.08218 JEP
100 KZT0.16435 JEP
250 KZT0.41089 JEP
500 KZT0.82177 JEP
1000 KZT1.64354 JEP
2000 KZT3.28708 JEP
5000 KZT8.21770 JEP
10000 KZT16.43540 JEP