20 Kazakhstani tenges to Haitian gourdes

Convert KZT to HTG at the real exchange rate

20 kzt
5.85 htg

1.00000 KZT = 0.29260 HTG

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8552551.0783589.52131.454261.651630.9493218.3928
1 GBP1.1692411.26085104.6721.700381.931151.1099821.5056
1 USD0.927350.793116183.01691.34861.531630.8797517.0564
1 INR0.01117050.009553670.012045710.01624490.01844960.01059720.205457

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to Haitian gourdes

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HTG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to HTG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kazakhstani tenges

KZT to USD

KZT to CAD

KZT to SGD

KZT to ZAR

KZT to EUR

KZT to GBP

KZT to NZD

KZT to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Haitian Gourde
1 KZT0.29260 HTG
5 KZT1.46298 HTG
10 KZT2.92597 HTG
20 KZT5.85194 HTG
50 KZT14.62985 HTG
100 KZT29.25970 HTG
250 KZT73.14925 HTG
500 KZT146.29850 HTG
1000 KZT292.59700 HTG
2000 KZT585.19400 HTG
5000 KZT1462.98500 HTG
10000 KZT2925.97000 HTG
Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 HTG3.41767 KZT
5 HTG17.08835 KZT
10 HTG34.17670 KZT
20 HTG68.35340 KZT
50 HTG170.88350 KZT
100 HTG341.76700 KZT
250 HTG854.41750 KZT
500 HTG1708.83500 KZT
1000 HTG3417.67000 KZT
2000 HTG6835.34000 KZT
5000 HTG17088.35000 KZT
10000 HTG34176.70000 KZT