10 Isle of Man pounds to Indian rupees

Convert IMP to INR at the real exchange rate

10 imp
1,073.07 inr

£1.000 IMP = ₹107.3 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
IMP to INR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 IMP to INRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High108.7270108.7270
Low106.5020104.2770
Average107.7224106.4286
Change0.76%2.67%
1 IMP to INR stats

The performance of IMP to INR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 108.7270 and a 30 day low of 106.5020. This means the 30 day average was 107.7224. The change for IMP to INR was 0.76.

The performance of IMP to INR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 108.7270 and a 90 day low of 104.2770. This means the 90 day average was 106.4286. The change for IMP to INR was 2.67.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

How to convert Isle of Man pounds to Indian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IMP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and INR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IMP to INR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Indian Rupee
1 IMP107.30700 INR
5 IMP536.53500 INR
10 IMP1,073.07000 INR
20 IMP2,146.14000 INR
50 IMP5,365.35000 INR
100 IMP10,730.70000 INR
250 IMP26,826.75000 INR
500 IMP53,653.50000 INR
1000 IMP107,307.00000 INR
2000 IMP214,614.00000 INR
5000 IMP536,535.00000 INR
10000 IMP1,073,070.00000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Isle of Man pound
1 INR0.00932 IMP
5 INR0.04660 IMP
10 INR0.09319 IMP
20 INR0.18638 IMP
50 INR0.46595 IMP
100 INR0.93191 IMP
250 INR2.32977 IMP
300 INR2.79572 IMP
500 INR4.65953 IMP
600 INR5.59144 IMP
1000 INR9.31906 IMP
2000 INR18.63812 IMP
5000 INR46.59530 IMP
10000 INR93.19060 IMP
25000 INR232.97650 IMP
50000 INR465.95300 IMP
100000 INR931.90600 IMP
1000000 INR9,319.06000 IMP
1000000000 INR9,319,060.00000 IMP