British pound sterling to Vanuatu vatus exchange rate history

The exchange rate for British pound sterling to Vanuatu vatus is currently 155.651 today, reflecting a 0.443% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of British pound sterling has remained relatively stable, with a -0.400% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of British pound sterling to Vanuatu vatus has fluctuated between a high of 156.696 on 29-07-2024 and a low of 154.660 on 02-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-08-2024, with a 0.401% increase in value.