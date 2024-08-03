British pound sterling to Uruguayan pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for British pound sterling to Uruguayan pesos is currently 51.841 today, reflecting a 1.044% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of British pound sterling has remained relatively stable, with a 0.068% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of British pound sterling to Uruguayan pesos has fluctuated between a high of 51.925 on 30-07-2024 and a low of 51.205 on 02-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-08-2024, with a 0.682% increase in value.