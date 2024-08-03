British pound sterling to Tanzanian shillings exchange rate history

The exchange rate for British pound sterling to Tanzanian shillings is currently 3,442.790 today, reflecting a 0.522% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of British pound sterling has remained relatively stable, with a -0.060% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of British pound sterling to Tanzanian shillings has fluctuated between a high of 3,469.420 on 29-07-2024 and a low of 3,410.020 on 29-07-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-07-2024, with a 1.321% increase in value.