British pound sterling to Tongan paʻangas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for British pound sterling to Tongan paʻangas is currently 2.980 today, reflecting a -1.314% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of British pound sterling has remained relatively stable, with a -1.423% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of British pound sterling to Tongan paʻangas has fluctuated between a high of 3.073 on 29-07-2024 and a low of 2.976 on 02-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 31-07-2024, with a -1.215% decrease in value.