British pound sterling to Thai bahts Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the British pound sterling to Thai bahts history summary. This is the British pound sterling (GBP) to Thai bahts (THB) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of GBP and THB historical data from 03-08-2019 to 03-08-2024.
British pound sterling to Thai bahts exchange rate history
The exchange rate for British pound sterling to Thai bahts is currently 45.227 today, reflecting a 0.454% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of British pound sterling has remained relatively stable, with a -2.178% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of British pound sterling to Thai bahts has fluctuated between a high of 46.328 on 29-07-2024 and a low of 44.996 on 02-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 31-07-2024, with a -0.327% decrease in value.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert British pounds sterling to Thai bahts
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and THB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to THB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.