British pound sterling to Surinamese dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for British pound sterling to Surinamese dollars is currently 36.995 today, reflecting a 0.816% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of British pound sterling has remained relatively stable, with a -1.934% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of British pound sterling to Surinamese dollars has fluctuated between a high of 37.774 on 29-07-2024 and a low of 36.623 on 02-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-07-2024, with a -0.955% decrease in value.