British pound sterling to Sierra Leonean leones exchange rate history

The exchange rate for British pound sterling to Sierra Leonean leones is currently 28,804.000 today, reflecting a 0.519% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of British pound sterling has remained relatively stable, with a -1.053% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of British pound sterling to Sierra Leonean leones has fluctuated between a high of 29,148.900 on 29-07-2024 and a low of 28,599.000 on 02-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 01-08-2024, with a -0.901% decrease in value.