British pound sterling to Solomon Islands dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for British pound sterling to Solomon Islands dollars is currently 10.622 today, reflecting a 0.063% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of British pound sterling has remained relatively stable, with a 0.174% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of British pound sterling to Solomon Islands dollars has fluctuated between a high of 10.812 on 01-08-2024 and a low of 10.569 on 02-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 31-07-2024, with a 1.432% increase in value.