British pound sterling to Serbian dinars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for British pound sterling to Serbian dinars is currently 137.311 today, reflecting a -0.328% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of British pound sterling has remained relatively stable, with a -1.047% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of British pound sterling to Serbian dinars has fluctuated between a high of 139.156 on 29-07-2024 and a low of 137.095 on 02-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-08-2024, with a -0.329% decrease in value.