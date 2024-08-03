British pound sterling to Maldivian rufiyaas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for British pound sterling to Maldivian rufiyaas is currently 19.470 today, reflecting a -0.798% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of British pound sterling has remained relatively stable, with a -0.469% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of British pound sterling to Maldivian rufiyaas has fluctuated between a high of 19.792 on 31-07-2024 and a low of 19.370 on 02-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 01-08-2024, with a 1.324% increase in value.