British pound sterling to Moroccan dirhams exchange rate history

The exchange rate for British pound sterling to Moroccan dirhams is currently 12.612 today, reflecting a 0.034% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of British pound sterling has remained relatively stable, with a -0.715% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of British pound sterling to Moroccan dirhams has fluctuated between a high of 12.761 on 31-07-2024 and a low of 12.588 on 02-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 31-07-2024, with a 0.268% increase in value.