British pound sterling to South Korean wons exchange rate history

The exchange rate for British pound sterling to South Korean wons is currently 1,739.000 today, reflecting a -0.040% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of British pound sterling has remained relatively stable, with a -2.400% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of British pound sterling to South Korean wons has fluctuated between a high of 1,781.760 on 27-07-2024 and a low of 1,738.920 on 02-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-08-2024, with a -0.321% decrease in value.