British pound sterling to Cambodian riels exchange rate history

The exchange rate for British pound sterling to Cambodian riels is currently 5,259.010 today, reflecting a 0.539% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of British pound sterling has remained relatively stable, with a -0.510% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of British pound sterling to Cambodian riels has fluctuated between a high of 5,292.950 on 29-07-2024 and a low of 5,221.750 on 02-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-08-2024, with a 0.479% increase in value.