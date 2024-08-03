British pound sterling to Ghanaian cedis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for British pound sterling to Ghanaian cedis is currently 19.144 today, reflecting a 0.546% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of British pound sterling has remained relatively stable, with a 0.455% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of British pound sterling to Ghanaian cedis has fluctuated between a high of 19.183 on 02-08-2024 and a low of 18.954 on 02-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-08-2024, with a 0.479% increase in value.