British pound sterling to Georgian laris exchange rate history

The exchange rate for British pound sterling to Georgian laris is currently 3.470 today, reflecting a 0.825% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of British pound sterling has remained relatively stable, with a -0.555% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of British pound sterling to Georgian laris has fluctuated between a high of 3.499 on 31-07-2024 and a low of 3.439 on 02-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-08-2024, with a 0.535% increase in value.