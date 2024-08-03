British pound sterling to Belarusian rubles exchange rate history

The exchange rate for British pound sterling to Belarusian rubles is currently 4.188 today, reflecting a 0.760% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of British pound sterling has remained relatively stable, with a -0.462% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of British pound sterling to Belarusian rubles has fluctuated between a high of 4.214 on 29-07-2024 and a low of 4.156 on 02-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-08-2024, with a 0.483% increase in value.