British pound sterling to Azerbaijani manats exchange rate history

The exchange rate for British pound sterling to Azerbaijani manats is currently 2.176 today, reflecting a 0.740% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of British pound sterling has remained relatively stable, with a -0.486% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of British pound sterling to Azerbaijani manats has fluctuated between a high of 2.189 on 29-07-2024 and a low of 2.160 on 02-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-08-2024, with a 0.440% increase in value.