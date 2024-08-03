British pound sterling to Armenian drams exchange rate history

The exchange rate for British pound sterling to Armenian drams is currently 497.169 today, reflecting a 0.878% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of British pound sterling has remained relatively stable, with a -0.344% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of British pound sterling to Armenian drams has fluctuated between a high of 499.223 on 29-07-2024 and a low of 492.716 on 02-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-08-2024, with a 0.541% increase in value.