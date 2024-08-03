Euro to Comorian francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Euro to Comorian francs is currently 491.957 today, reflecting a -0.001% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Euro has remained relatively stable, with a -0.004% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Euro to Comorian francs has fluctuated between a high of 492.052 on 28-07-2024 and a low of 491.947 on 30-07-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-07-2024, with a 0.016% increase in value.