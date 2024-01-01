Dominican Peso (DOP)
Currency name
Dominican Peso
Currency symbol
$
DOP exchange rates
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|INR
|JPY
|RUB
|AUD
|ZAR
|From DOP
|0.01682
|0.01542
|0.01314
|1.40955
|2.46468
|1.43542
|0.02583
|0.30756
|To DOP
|59.45200
|64.86510
|76.12830
|0.70944
|0.40573
|0.69666
|38.71220
|3.25135
