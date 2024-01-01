Colombian pesos to Barbadian dollars today

Convert COP to BBD at the real exchange rate

1,000 cop
0.48 bbd

$1.000 COP = Bds$0.0004833 BBD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:46
COP to BBD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 COP to BBDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00050.0005
Low0.00050.0005
Average0.00050.0005
Change-1.09%-5.46%
1 COP to BBD stats

The performance of COP to BBD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0005 and a 30 day low of 0.0005. This means the 30 day average was 0.0005. The change for COP to BBD was -1.09.

The performance of COP to BBD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0005 and a 90 day low of 0.0005. This means the 90 day average was 0.0005. The change for COP to BBD was -5.46.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Barbadian Dollar
1 COP0.00048 BBD
5 COP0.00242 BBD
10 COP0.00483 BBD
20 COP0.00967 BBD
50 COP0.02417 BBD
100 COP0.04833 BBD
250 COP0.12083 BBD
500 COP0.24167 BBD
1000 COP0.48334 BBD
2000 COP0.96668 BBD
5000 COP2.41670 BBD
10000 COP4.83339 BBD
Conversion rates Barbadian Dollar / Colombian Peso
1 BBD2,068.94000 COP
5 BBD10,344.70000 COP
10 BBD20,689.40000 COP
20 BBD41,378.80000 COP
50 BBD103,447.00000 COP
100 BBD206,894.00000 COP
250 BBD517,235.00000 COP
500 BBD1,034,470.00000 COP
1000 BBD2,068,940.00000 COP
2000 BBD4,137,880.00000 COP
5000 BBD10,344,700.00000 COP
10000 BBD20,689,400.00000 COP