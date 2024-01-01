Bahamian dollars to CFA francs BCEAO today

Convert BSD to XOF at the real exchange rate

B$1.000 BSD = CFA619.6 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:22
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BSD to XOF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

XOF
1 BSD to XOFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High623.0630623.0630
Low600.0420586.0680
Average610.8897599.2104
Change2.18%5.02%
View full history

1 BSD to XOF stats

The performance of BSD to XOF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 623.0630 and a 30 day low of 600.0420. This means the 30 day average was 610.8897. The change for BSD to XOF was 2.18.

The performance of BSD to XOF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 623.0630 and a 90 day low of 586.0680. This means the 90 day average was 599.2104. The change for BSD to XOF was 5.02.

Track market ratesView BSD to XOF chart

Top currencies

 USDAUDINRCADNZDSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.53384.3861.3961.6941.33918.080.788
1 AUD0.652155.0580.9111.1050.87411.7960.514
1 INR0.0120.01810.0170.020.0160.2140.009
1 CAD0.7161.09860.45111.2130.95912.9520.565

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bahamian dollars to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BSD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BSD to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bahamian dollar

BSD to USD

BSD to AUD

BSD to INR

BSD to CAD

BSD to NZD

BSD to SGD

BSD to ZAR

BSD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bahamian Dollar / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 BSD619.62400 XOF
5 BSD3,098.12000 XOF
10 BSD6,196.24000 XOF
20 BSD12,392.48000 XOF
50 BSD30,981.20000 XOF
100 BSD61,962.40000 XOF
250 BSD154,906.00000 XOF
500 BSD309,812.00000 XOF
1000 BSD619,624.00000 XOF
2000 BSD1,239,248.00000 XOF
5000 BSD3,098,120.00000 XOF
10000 BSD6,196,240.00000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Bahamian Dollar
1 XOF0.00161 BSD
5 XOF0.00807 BSD
10 XOF0.01614 BSD
20 XOF0.03228 BSD
50 XOF0.08069 BSD
100 XOF0.16139 BSD
250 XOF0.40347 BSD
500 XOF0.80694 BSD
1000 XOF1.61388 BSD
2000 XOF3.22776 BSD
5000 XOF8.06940 BSD
10000 XOF16.13880 BSD