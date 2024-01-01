500 Bahamian dollars to CFA francs BCEAO

Convert BSD to XOF at the real exchange rate

500 bsd
308,571 xof

1.000 BSD = 617.1 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:23
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDINRCADNZDSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.55283.5171.3781.6921.36318.9760.804
1 AUD0.644153.8220.8881.0910.87812.2290.518
1 INR0.0120.01910.0170.020.0160.2270.01
1 CAD0.7251.12660.58711.2280.98913.7660.583

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bahamian dollars to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BSD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BSD to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bahamian dollars

BSD to USD

BSD to AUD

BSD to INR

BSD to CAD

BSD to NZD

BSD to SGD

BSD to ZAR

BSD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bahamian Dollar / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 BSD617.14200 XOF
5 BSD3,085.71000 XOF
10 BSD6,171.42000 XOF
20 BSD12,342.84000 XOF
50 BSD30,857.10000 XOF
100 BSD61,714.20000 XOF
250 BSD154,285.50000 XOF
500 BSD308,571.00000 XOF
1000 BSD617,142.00000 XOF
2000 BSD1,234,284.00000 XOF
5000 BSD3,085,710.00000 XOF
10000 BSD6,171,420.00000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Bahamian Dollar
1 XOF0.00162 BSD
5 XOF0.00810 BSD
10 XOF0.01620 BSD
20 XOF0.03241 BSD
50 XOF0.08102 BSD
100 XOF0.16204 BSD
250 XOF0.40509 BSD
500 XOF0.81019 BSD
1000 XOF1.62037 BSD
2000 XOF3.24074 BSD
5000 XOF8.10185 BSD
10000 XOF16.20370 BSD