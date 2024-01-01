Bahamian dollars to Icelandic krónas today

Convert BSD to ISK at the real exchange rate

B$1.000 BSD = kr137.3 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BSD to ISK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

ISK
1 BSD to ISKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High139.3800139.3800
Low136.1950134.8450
Average137.7990137.1159
Change-0.39%0.18%
View full history

1 BSD to ISK stats

The performance of BSD to ISK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 139.3800 and a 30 day low of 136.1950. This means the 30 day average was 137.7990. The change for BSD to ISK was -0.39.

The performance of BSD to ISK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 139.3800 and a 90 day low of 134.8450. This means the 90 day average was 137.1159. The change for BSD to ISK was 0.18.

Track market ratesView BSD to ISK chart

Top currencies

 USDAUDINRCADNZDSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.53384.3861.3961.6941.33918.0830.788
1 AUD0.652155.0580.9111.1050.87411.7980.514
1 INR0.0120.01810.0170.020.0160.2140.009
1 CAD0.7161.09860.45111.2130.95912.9540.565

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bahamian dollars to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BSD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BSD to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bahamian dollar

BSD to USD

BSD to AUD

BSD to INR

BSD to CAD

BSD to NZD

BSD to SGD

BSD to ZAR

BSD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bahamian Dollar / Icelandic Króna
1 BSD137.31000 ISK
5 BSD686.55000 ISK
10 BSD1,373.10000 ISK
20 BSD2,746.20000 ISK
50 BSD6,865.50000 ISK
100 BSD13,731.00000 ISK
250 BSD34,327.50000 ISK
500 BSD68,655.00000 ISK
1000 BSD137,310.00000 ISK
2000 BSD274,620.00000 ISK
5000 BSD686,550.00000 ISK
10000 BSD1,373,100.00000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Bahamian Dollar
1 ISK0.00728 BSD
5 ISK0.03641 BSD
10 ISK0.07283 BSD
20 ISK0.14566 BSD
50 ISK0.36414 BSD
100 ISK0.72828 BSD
250 ISK1.82070 BSD
500 ISK3.64140 BSD
1000 ISK7.28279 BSD
2000 ISK14.56558 BSD
5000 ISK36.41395 BSD
10000 ISK72.82790 BSD