Brunei dollar to Singapore dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brunei dollar to Singapore dollars is currently 1.000 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brunei dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.000% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brunei dollar to Singapore dollars has fluctuated between a high of 1.000 on 18-11-2024 and a low of 1.000 on 17-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-11-2024, with a -0.008% decrease in value.