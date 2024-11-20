Brunei dollar to Norwegian kroner exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brunei dollar to Norwegian kroner is currently 8.202 today, reflecting a -0.235% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brunei dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.911% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brunei dollar to Norwegian kroner has fluctuated between a high of 8.305 on 13-11-2024 and a low of 8.199 on 20-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-11-2024, with a 0.373% increase in value.