Bermudan dollar to Jamaican dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bermudan dollar to Jamaican dollars is currently 158.364 today, reflecting a 0.050% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bermudan dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.288% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bermudan dollar to Jamaican dollars has fluctuated between a high of 158.478 on 15-11-2024 and a low of 157.610 on 13-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-11-2024, with a 0.199% increase in value.