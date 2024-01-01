10 thousand Bermudan dollars to Jersey pounds

Convert BMD to JEP at the real exchange rate

$1.000 BMD = £0.7881 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:39
BMD to JEP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

JEP
1 BMD to JEPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.79250.7925
Low0.76610.7448
Average0.77610.7649
Change2.87%3.18%
1 BMD to JEP stats

The performance of BMD to JEP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.7925 and a 30 day low of 0.7661. This means the 30 day average was 0.7761. The change for BMD to JEP was 2.87.

The performance of BMD to JEP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.7925 and a 90 day low of 0.7448. This means the 90 day average was 0.7649. The change for BMD to JEP was 3.18.

Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Jersey pound
1 BMD0.78808 JEP
5 BMD3.94042 JEP
10 BMD7.88084 JEP
20 BMD15.76168 JEP
50 BMD39.40420 JEP
100 BMD78.80840 JEP
250 BMD197.02100 JEP
500 BMD394.04200 JEP
1000 BMD788.08400 JEP
2000 BMD1,576.16800 JEP
5000 BMD3,940.42000 JEP
10000 BMD7,880.84000 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Bermudan Dollar
1 JEP1.26890 BMD
5 JEP6.34450 BMD
10 JEP12.68900 BMD
20 JEP25.37800 BMD
50 JEP63.44500 BMD
100 JEP126.89000 BMD
250 JEP317.22500 BMD
500 JEP634.45000 BMD
1000 JEP1,268.90000 BMD
2000 JEP2,537.80000 BMD
5000 JEP6,344.50000 BMD
10000 JEP12,689.00000 BMD