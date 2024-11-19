Bermudan dollar to Armenian drams exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bermudan dollar to Armenian drams is currently 388.656 today, reflecting a 0.035% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bermudan dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.392% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bermudan dollar to Armenian drams has fluctuated between a high of 389.324 on 19-11-2024 and a low of 387.029 on 13-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 15-11-2024, with a -0.312% decrease in value.