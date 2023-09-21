Skip to main content

Send money with Google Pay

Send money with Google Pay from our website or mobile app, in just a few clicks. Join over 16 million people who choose Wise for fast and secure money transfers.
Availability of the payment type depends on the currency or the region.
Read more

Over 16 million customers
Read on Trustpilot
FCA regulated
Learn more
  • 1.30 USD
  • 6.81 USDOur fee
  • 8.11 USDTotal fees
  • =
    991.89 USDTotal amount we’ll convert
  • ×
    17.2138
Get started
Compare our pricing and speed
Find out the real cost of sending money abroad, and how fast you can send it.

The real cost of sending 1,000 USD to MXN

and transfer speed

Transfer speed

CheapestRemitly
4.29 USD
4.29 USD

4.29 USD in hidden fees

Should arrive in 3-5 business days
Should arrive in 3-5 business days
Xe
5.53 USD
5.53 USD

5.53 USD in hidden fees

Should arrive within 1 business day
Should arrive within 1 business day
Wise
10.32 USD
10.32 USD

no hidden fees

Should arrive in 2 days
Should arrive in 2 days
WorldRemit
19.89 USD
19.89 USD

17.90 USD in hidden fees

Should arrive within 1 business day
Should arrive within 1 business day
Xoom
20.01 USD
20.01 USD

20.01 USD in hidden fees

Should arrive within 1 business day
Should arrive within 1 business day
Western Union
20.80 USD
20.80 USD

18.81 USD in hidden fees

Should arrive within 4 business days
Should arrive within 4 business days
OFX
23.98 USD
23.98 USD

23.98 USD in hidden fees

Should arrive in 1-2 business days
Should arrive in 1-2 business days
Moneygram
25.15 USD
25.15 USD

23.16 USD in hidden fees

Should arrive within 5 business days
Should arrive within 5 business days
Bank of America
28.67 USD
28.67 USD

28.67 USD in hidden fees

Should arrive in 1-2 business days
Should arrive in 1-2 business days
Chase (US)
34.78 USD
34.78 USD

29.78 USD in hidden fees

Should arrive in 1-5 business days
Should arrive in 1-5 business days
PayPal
53.43 USD
53.43 USD

48.44 USD in hidden fees

Should arrive in 1-5 business days
Should arrive in 1-5 business days
no hidden fees
This applies when you pay via bank transfer or ACH payments. How do we get this information?
globe

How to send money with Google Pay in 3 easy steps

    icu.sendMoney.destination.easy.step.1.alt

    Enter amount to send in USD

    Pay in USD with Google Pay.

    icu.sendMoney.destination.easy.step.2.alt

    Choose recipient

    Select who you want to send money to and which pay-in method to use.

    icu.sendMoney.destination.easy.step.3.alt

    Send USD with Google Pay, receive MXN

    The recipient gets money in MXN directly from Wise’s local bank account.

Create free account now

Wise is easy.

How to send money with Google Pay

  1. Just tap in how much, and where to.
  2. Then make a local payment to Wise, whether it's with a bank transfer, swift or your debit or credit card.
  3. And that's it.

Wise converts your money at the 'inter-bank' rate – the real rate – so you save big time (even versus the guys saying there's 'zero' commission). On Wise, there's no room for sneaky bank surcharges or creeping hidden charges.

What is Google Pay money transfer?

Making a Google Pay money transfer is super convenient. You’ll get the benefits of paying by debit or credit card - without any of the hassle of entering your card details. Just use your phone’s PIN or biometric log in, for a transfer you can set up in seconds.

Google Pay money transfers with Wise have maximum payment limits which vary based on where in the world you’re based. There are also a couple of other specific circumstances in which you won’t be able to make a Wise Google Pay money transfer.

If your specific payment can be funded using Google Pay you’ll see this option when you arrange it - and if you don’t, you can easily pick another payment type to get your money on its way.

Learn more about using Google Pay transfers.

Online money transfer fees

How much does it cost to send money with Google Pay?

To send money with Google Pay with Wise, you will pay a small, flat fee and a percentage of the amount that's converted. We will always show you the total cost upfront - and you can rely that we won't hide any further fees in the exchange rate.

Sending money shouldn’t cost the earth, so we built Wise to save you money when you transfer and exchange internationally. We charge as little as possible: right now a tiny fee, eventually free.

Calculate how much you can save

How long does a money transfer with Google Pay take?

A money transfer with Google Pay (USD-MXN) should arrive in seconds. Sometimes transfer times can differ based on currencies or verification changes. We’ll always keep you updated, and you can track each step in your account.

On many popular routes, Wise can send your money within one day, as a same day transfer, or even an instant money transfer.

Your transfer route

USD
MXN

Should arrive

in seconds

Wise works nearly everywhere

Trust Wise with safe & secure money transfers

    Safeguarded with leading banks

    We hold your money with established financial institutions, so it's separate from our own accounts and in our normal course of business not accessible to our partners. Read more here.

    Audited regularly

    We make sure your money’s secure, and that Wise is financially stable. As we’re not a bank, your money isn’t FSCS protected — instead we safeguard it.

    Extra-secure transactions

    We use 2-factor authentication to protect your account and transactions. That means you — and only you — can get to your money.

    Data protection

    We’re committed to keeping your personal data safe, and we’re transparent in how we collect, process, and store it.

    Dedicated anti-fraud team

    We work round the clock to keep your account and money protected from even the most sophisticated fraud.

Online scams are on the rise. Learn how to stay safe.

See why customers choose Wise for their international money transfers

It’s your money. You can trust us to get it where it needs to be, but don’t take our word for it. Read our reviews at Trustpilot.com.

Easy use in any country at preferential rates

Laszlo

Published 6 hours ago

Very good Send money to Easy Very best app

Ajay Kumar N/A

Published 6 hours ago

Good experience ! Top bank!

Bianca Silva

Published 7 hours ago

Reviews from: