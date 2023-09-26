Planning to send money from Mexico to Jamaica?
How to send money to Jamaica in 3 easy steps
Enter amount to send in USD.
Pay in USD with your debit card or credit card, or send the money from your online banking.
Choose recipient in Jamaica.
Select who you want to send money to and which pay-out method to use.
Send USD, receive JMD.
The recipient gets money in JMD directly from Wise’s local bank account.
What you’ll need for your online money transfer to Jamaica
Register for free.
Sign up online or in our app for free. All you need is an email address, or a Google or Facebook account.
Choose an amount to send.
Tell us how much you want to send. We’ll show you our fees upfront, and tell you when your money should arrive.
Add recipient’s bank details.
Fill in the details of your recipient’s bank account.
Verify your identity.
For some currencies, or for large transfers, we need a photo of your ID. This helps us keep your money safe.
Pay for your transfer.
Send your money with a bank debit (ACH), wire transfer, or a debit or credit card.
That’s it.
We’ll handle the rest. You can track your transfer in your account, and we'll tell your recipient it's coming.
Trust Wise with safe & secure money transfers to Jamaica
Safeguarded with leading banks
We hold your money with established financial institutions, so it's separate from our own accounts and in our normal course of business not accessible to our partners. Read more here.
Audited regularly
We make sure your money’s secure, and that Wise is financially stable. As we’re not a bank, your money isn’t FSCS protected — instead we safeguard it.
Extra-secure transactions
We use 2-factor authentication to protect your account and transactions. That means you — and only you — can get to your money.
Data protection
We’re committed to keeping your personal data safe, and we’re transparent in how we collect, process, and store it.
Dedicated anti-fraud team
We work round the clock to keep your account and money protected from even the most sophisticated fraud.
