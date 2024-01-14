1 터키 리라 → 노르웨이 크로네

실제 환율로 TRY → NOK 변환

1 try
0.34 nok

1.00000 TRY = 0.34204 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
상위 통화

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8586451.0950590.72311.468131.63770.93360518.4659
1 GBP1.1646311.27535105.6611.709861.907351.087321.5064
1 USD0.913250.784098182.84841.34071.495550.8525516.8631
1 INR0.01102250.009464260.012070210.01618260.01805170.01029050.203542

환율 비교

터키 리라 → 노르웨이 크로네 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 TRY을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 NOK을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 TRY → NOK 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

환율 터키 리라 / 노르웨이 크로네
1 TRY0.34204 NOK
5 TRY1.71022 NOK
10 TRY3.42044 NOK
20 TRY6.84088 NOK
50 TRY17.10220 NOK
100 TRY34.20440 NOK
250 TRY85.51100 NOK
500 TRY171.02200 NOK
1000 TRY342.04400 NOK
2000 TRY684.08800 NOK
5000 TRY1710.22000 NOK
10000 TRY3420.44000 NOK
환율 노르웨이 크로네 / 터키 리라
1 NOK2.92360 TRY
5 NOK14.61800 TRY
10 NOK29.23600 TRY
20 NOK58.47200 TRY
50 NOK146.18000 TRY
100 NOK292.36000 TRY
250 NOK730.90000 TRY
500 NOK1461.80000 TRY
1000 NOK2923.60000 TRY
2000 NOK5847.20000 TRY
5000 NOK14618.00000 TRY
10000 NOK29236.00000 TRY