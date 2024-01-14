500 터키 리라 → 호주 달러

실제 환율로 TRY → AUD 변환

500 try
24.85 aud

1.00000 TRY = 0.04971 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
상위 통화

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8586451.0950590.72311.468131.63770.93360518.4659
1 GBP1.1646311.27535105.6611.709861.907351.087321.5064
1 USD0.913250.784098182.84841.34071.495550.8525516.8631
1 INR0.01102250.009464260.012070210.01618260.01805170.01029050.203542

환율 비교

환율 터키 리라 / 호주 달러
1 TRY0.04971 AUD
5 TRY0.24855 AUD
10 TRY0.49710 AUD
20 TRY0.99420 AUD
50 TRY2.48550 AUD
100 TRY4.97099 AUD
250 TRY12.42748 AUD
500 TRY24.85495 AUD
1000 TRY49.70990 AUD
2000 TRY99.41980 AUD
5000 TRY248.54950 AUD
10000 TRY497.09900 AUD
환율 호주 달러 / 터키 리라
1 AUD20.11670 TRY
5 AUD100.58350 TRY
10 AUD201.16700 TRY
20 AUD402.33400 TRY
50 AUD1005.83500 TRY
100 AUD2011.67000 TRY
250 AUD5029.17500 TRY
500 AUD10058.35000 TRY
1000 AUD20116.70000 TRY
2000 AUD40233.40000 TRY
5000 AUD100583.50000 TRY
10000 AUD201167.00000 TRY