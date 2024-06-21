5 스웨덴 크로나 → 호주 달러

실제 환율로 SEK → AUD 변환

5 sek
0.72 aud

kr1.000 SEK = A$0.1433 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:47
상위 통화

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9350.7916.97810.57483.5711.374.047
1 EUR1.06910.8467.4611.30489.3421.4654.327
1 GBP1.2641.18218.81913.363105.6221.7325.115
1 DKK0.1430.1340.11311.51511.9760.1960.58

환율 스웨덴 크로나 / 호주 달러
1 SEK0.14325 AUD
5 SEK0.71626 AUD
10 SEK1.43253 AUD
20 SEK2.86506 AUD
50 SEK7.16265 AUD
100 SEK14.32530 AUD
250 SEK35.81325 AUD
500 SEK71.62650 AUD
1000 SEK143.25300 AUD
2000 SEK286.50600 AUD
5000 SEK716.26500 AUD
10000 SEK1,432.53000 AUD
환율 호주 달러 / 스웨덴 크로나
1 AUD6.98065 SEK
5 AUD34.90325 SEK
10 AUD69.80650 SEK
20 AUD139.61300 SEK
50 AUD349.03250 SEK
100 AUD698.06500 SEK
250 AUD1,745.16250 SEK
500 AUD3,490.32500 SEK
1000 AUD6,980.65000 SEK
2000 AUD13,961.30000 SEK
5000 AUD34,903.25000 SEK
10000 AUD69,806.50000 SEK