러시아 루블 우루과이 페소로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 러시아 루블 우루과이 페소로 is currently 0.440 today, reflecting a -6.355% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 러시아 루블 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.319% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 러시아 루블 우루과이 페소로 has fluctuated between a high of 0.473 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 0.437 on 16-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-06-2024, with a 3.052% increase in value.