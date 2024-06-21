러시아 루블 솔로몬 제도 달러화로 환산 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 러시아 루블 솔로몬 제도 달러화로 환산 is currently 0.094 today, reflecting a -5.550% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 러시아 루블 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.586% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 러시아 루블 솔로몬 제도 달러화로 환산 has fluctuated between a high of 0.100 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 0.092 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-06-2024, with a 3.064% increase in value.