솔로몬 제도 달러 러시아 루블로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 솔로몬 제도 달러 러시아 루블로 is currently 10.800 today, reflecting a 2.286% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 솔로몬 제도 달러 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.609% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 솔로몬 제도 달러 러시아 루블로 has fluctuated between a high of 10.836 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 10.026 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-06-2024, with a -2.973% decrease in value.