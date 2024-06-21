러시아 루블 말라가시 아리아리 (Malagasy ariaries) exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 러시아 루블 말라가시 아리아리 (Malagasy ariaries) is currently 51.358 today, reflecting a -4.320% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 러시아 루블 has remained relatively stable, with a 1.350% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 러시아 루블 말라가시 아리아리 (Malagasy ariaries) has fluctuated between a high of 53.918 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 49.936 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-06-2024, with a 3.064% increase in value.