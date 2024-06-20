마다가스카르 아리아리 러시아 루블로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 마다가스카르 아리아리 러시아 루블로 is currently 0.019 today, reflecting a 4.260% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 마다가스카르 아리아리 has remained relatively stable, with a -1.583% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 마다가스카르 아리아리 러시아 루블로 has fluctuated between a high of 0.020 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 0.019 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-06-2024, with a -2.973% decrease in value.