러시아 루블 모로코 디르함 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 러시아 루블 모로코 디르함 is currently 0.114 today, reflecting a -4.661% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 러시아 루블 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.468% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 러시아 루블 모로코 디르함 has fluctuated between a high of 0.120 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 0.111 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-06-2024, with a 2.908% increase in value.