모로코 디르함 러시아 루블로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 모로코 디르함 러시아 루블로 is currently 8.762 today, reflecting a 4.520% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 모로코 디르함 has remained relatively stable, with a -1.286% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 모로코 디르함 러시아 루블로 has fluctuated between a high of 8.971 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 8.305 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-06-2024, with a -2.826% decrease in value.