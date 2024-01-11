뉴질랜드 달러 → 페루 누에보 솔

실제 환율로 NZD → PEN 변환

1,000 nzd
2,294.45 pen

1.00000 NZD = 2.29445 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:32
환율 추적
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

상위 통화

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.861541.0944590.92951.47111.645170.9365718.6037
1 GBP1.1607111.27035105.5441.707541.909581.0870921.5937
1 USD0.91370.787185183.08241.344151.503190.8557516.9982
1 INR0.01099750.009474750.012036310.01617850.01809280.01030.204594

불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다. 스마트한 기술을 갖춘 Wise는 언제든 훨씬 더 효율적이고, 더 좋은 환율을 제공합니다.

환율 비교

뉴질랜드 달러 → 페루 누에보 솔 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 NZD을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 PEN을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 NZD → PEN 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

Top currency pairings for 뉴질랜드 달러

NZD → USD

NZD → AUD

NZD → GBP

NZD → EUR

NZD → INR

NZD → CAD

NZD → CHF

NZD → JPY

Change Converter source currency

은행에 과도한 수수료를 지불하고 있으신가요?

종종 은행에서는 무료 또는 저렴한 송금 수수료를 광고하지만, 환율에 숨겨진 비용이 포함되어 있습니다. Wise는 진정한, 기준, 환율을 제공하므로, 해외 송금 시 비용을 대폭 절감할 수 있습니다.

Wise와 타 은행 비교Wise로 송금하기

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
환율 뉴질랜드 달러 / 페루 솔
1 NZD2.29445 PEN
5 NZD11.47225 PEN
10 NZD22.94450 PEN
20 NZD45.88900 PEN
50 NZD114.72250 PEN
100 NZD229.44500 PEN
250 NZD573.61250 PEN
500 NZD1147.22500 PEN
1000 NZD2294.45000 PEN
2000 NZD4588.90000 PEN
5000 NZD11472.25000 PEN
10000 NZD22944.50000 PEN
환율 페루 솔 / 뉴질랜드 달러
1 PEN0.43583 NZD
5 PEN2.17917 NZD
10 PEN4.35834 NZD
20 PEN8.71668 NZD
50 PEN21.79170 NZD
100 PEN43.58340 NZD
250 PEN108.95850 NZD
500 PEN217.91700 NZD
1000 PEN435.83400 NZD
2000 PEN871.66800 NZD
5000 PEN2179.17000 NZD
10000 PEN4358.34000 NZD