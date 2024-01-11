뉴질랜드 달러 → 나이지리아 나이라

실제 환율로 NZD → NGN 변환

1000 nzd
593365 ngn

1.00000 NZD = 593.36500 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:33
상위 통화

 USDAUDGBPEURINRCADCHFJPY
1 USD11.503190.7872470.9138583.0811.344150.85585146.135
1 AUD0.6652510.5237160.60795155.26960.8941960.56935497.2163
1 GBP1.270251.9094311.16081105.5341.707411.08715185.628
1 EUR1.094251.644870.861465190.91141.470840.936545159.915

환율 뉴질랜드 달러 / 나이지리아 나이라
1 NZD593.36500 NGN
5 NZD2966.82500 NGN
10 NZD5933.65000 NGN
20 NZD11867.30000 NGN
50 NZD29668.25000 NGN
100 NZD59336.50000 NGN
250 NZD148341.25000 NGN
500 NZD296682.50000 NGN
1000 NZD593365.00000 NGN
2000 NZD1186730.00000 NGN
5000 NZD2966825.00000 NGN
10000 NZD5933650.00000 NGN
환율 나이지리아 나이라 / 뉴질랜드 달러
1 NGN0.00169 NZD
5 NGN0.00843 NZD
10 NGN0.01685 NZD
20 NGN0.03371 NZD
50 NGN0.08427 NZD
100 NGN0.16853 NZD
250 NGN0.42133 NZD
500 NGN0.84265 NZD
1000 NGN1.68530 NZD
2000 NGN3.37060 NZD
5000 NGN8.42650 NZD
10000 NGN16.85300 NZD