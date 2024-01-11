뉴질랜드 달러 → 자메이카 달러

실제 환율로 NZD → JMD 변환

1,000 nzd
95,773.60 jmd

1.00000 NZD = 95.77360 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:27
불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.

환율 비교

뉴질랜드 달러 → 자메이카 달러 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 NZD을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 JMD을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 NZD → JMD 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

환율 뉴질랜드 달러 / 자메이카 달러
1 NZD95.77360 JMD
5 NZD478.86800 JMD
10 NZD957.73600 JMD
20 NZD1915.47200 JMD
50 NZD4788.68000 JMD
100 NZD9577.36000 JMD
250 NZD23943.40000 JMD
500 NZD47886.80000 JMD
1000 NZD95773.60000 JMD
2000 NZD191547.20000 JMD
5000 NZD478868.00000 JMD
10000 NZD957736.00000 JMD
환율 자메이카 달러 / 뉴질랜드 달러
1 JMD0.01044 NZD
5 JMD0.05221 NZD
10 JMD0.10441 NZD
20 JMD0.20883 NZD
50 JMD0.52207 NZD
100 JMD1.04413 NZD
250 JMD2.61033 NZD
500 JMD5.22065 NZD
1000 JMD10.44130 NZD
2000 JMD20.88260 NZD
5000 JMD52.20650 NZD
10000 JMD104.41300 NZD